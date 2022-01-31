POA executives call PSB constitution anti-Olympic

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Executive Committee that met through virtual conference Sunday declared the reported (new) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution against the Olympic Charter and has decided to put it in for open discussion in the General Council meeting to be held Monday.

A well-placed source privy to the POA 30-member Executive Council meeting confirmed to ‘The News’ that reported PSB constitution was declared unanimously an ‘anti-Olympic Charter’ and had decided to table it for open discussion in the 120-member General Council that will meet through video conference on Monday.

“The reported constitution is totally against the norms of international sports. Though the POA or any federation has yet to receive an official copy of the newly approved constitution, what we have received so far and have seen in the paper is in total violation of the Olympic Charter and even the international federations’ constitution. No federation can go against its international body. This reported constitution is even against every parent association,” the source said.

When asked what clauses of this newly approved PSB constitution are against the Olympic Charter, the source replied that there were several clauses that contradicted the Charter and against the laid down international norms and international federations rules and regulations.

The two clauses that irked the members most were the formation of the PSB-backed Election Commission to conduct federations’ future elections and Dispute Resolution Commission also to be formed by the PSB. “Nowhere in the world has the government taken over these responsibilities which is the sole prerogative of every federation. Every federation holds its elections according to the guideline given by the international body under which it functions. So no federation can dare to go against its parent body. By doing so each federation will risk its international affiliations hence no international participation. Secondly, no federation can hand over the power to deal with their disciplinary cases to any other commission outside its ambit. Say if a player or official is banned, he has the right to appeal with the federation, not with any outside body. That is the case with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which follows all ICC laid rules in dealing with the discipline cases. The same is the case with all federations. There cannot be two rules,” the source asserted.

The source said that the POA General Council is a proper forum to further discuss the reported new PSB constitution and decide on it. “The Executive Council has termed it in violation of the Olympic Charter and now it would be tabled in General Council which is the proper and most powerful forum.”