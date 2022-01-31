United thump Zalmi as Hales, Stirling hit fifties

KARACHI: Alex Hales (82*) and Paul Stirling (57) hit fantastic fifties to help Islamabad United make an impressive start when they conquered Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets in their first match of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Hales and Stirling shared a century partnership as United chased the 169-run target with 25 balls to spare for the loss of only one wicket.

Earlier, Zalmi posted 168-6 thanks to a stunning 70-run unbeaten knock from Sherfane Rutherford.

Chasing a seemingly fighting total, Hales and Stirling batted in commanding fashion. Stirling, the Irish batsman, in particular, was ruthless. He smashed three sixes, two off Usman Qadir (0-41) and one off Sohail Khan, in his fantastic 25-ball knock before being run out. His whirlwind feat also included seven fours. He brought in his fifty off 18 balls which is the fastest of this event so far and the second fastest in the PSL.

Hales, who slowly built his knock before taking charge, then added 60 runs for the second wicket unbroken stand with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who chipped in with a 16-ball 27 not out. Gurbaz hammered Sohail Khan (0-45) for two successive sixes. The first one was amazing as he managed it with a flick. He also hit one four in his super knock.

Hales, who completed his fifty off 32 balls, smacked 13 fours and a six off Usman Qadir in his 54-ball unbeaten feat.

While bowling, Wahab Riaz fell when he was unable to stretch his front leg which landed just behind the popping crease. He developed pain in his arm but after first aid he started bowling.

Paul Stirling was adjudged as man-of-the-match for his excellent show with the bat.

After being invited to bat when Shadab Khan won the toss on a warm day, Zalmi’s batting burden was carried by the West Indies’ left-handed batsman Sherfane Rutherford who hit 70 not out off 46 balls to bring his side out of deep quagmire and enabled it to post a good total.

Rutherford, who brought in his fifty off 36 balls, smashed seven fours and three sixes. He hit Shadab Khan for two sixes and one four in his fourth and final over that fetched 19 runs. Rutherford finished the innings in style when he smacked Hasan Ali for a glorious six towards long-on.

At one stage, Zalmi were gasping at 35-4. However, Rutherford shared 73 off 56 balls for the fifth wicket stand with Shoaib Malik, who was held at cover by Asif Ali off Mohammad Wasim Junior for a 22-ball 25. Malik, a former Pakistan captain, smacked two fours and a six off off-spinner Mubasir Khan, who bowled just one over.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Peshawar Zalmi Innings

Tom† b Hasan Ali 0

Yasir c Shadab b Faheem 14

Haider b Shadab 15

Talat c Asif Ali b Faheem 2

Malik c Asif b Wasim 25

Rutherford not out 70

Cutting b Hasan Ali 26

Wahab (c) not out 2

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 8) 14

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.40) 168/6

Did not bat: Sohail Khan, Pat Brown, Usman Qadir

Fall: 1-0, 0.3 ov 2-26, 3.1 ov 3-31, 5.3 ov 4-35, 6.1 ov 5-108, 14.3 ov 6-159, 19.2 ov

Bowling: Hasan Ali 4-0-34-2 Faheem Ashraf 4-0-23-2 Mohammad Wasim 4-0-37-1 Shadab Khan 4-0-28-1 Marchant de Lange 3-0-29-0 Mubasir Khan 1-0-12-0

Islamabad United Innings (Target: 169 runs)

Stirling run out (Wahab Riaz) 57

Hales not out 82

Gurbaz not out 27

Extras: (b 5, w 1) 6

Total: (15.5 Ov, RR: 10.86) 172/1

Did not bat: Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan †, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Fall: 1-112, 9.4 ov

Bowling: Wahab Riaz 3-0-22-0 Sohail Khan 3-0-45-0 Usman Qadir 3-0-41-0 Pat Brown 3-0-27-0 Hussain Talat 2-0-13-0 Ben Cutting 1.5-0-19-0

Result: United won by 9 wickets (with 25 balls remaining)

Man of the match: Paul Stirling (IU)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar