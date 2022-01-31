Escaping justice

It’s not the first time a criminal has escaped from police custody – though perhaps we’ve rarely seencriminals ‘escaping’ from a shopping spree at the mall, courtesy our ever-accommodating police force. Thus escaped prime suspect Zohaib Qureshi in the high-profile kidnapping case of Dua Mangi and Bisma Saleem. The ease with which the suspect slipped away from the police – all seen on CCTV – has once again raised questions over the role of the police in such escapes. First, it takes a lot of energy and resources to catch suspects in criminal cases like this; second, the escape nullifies all efforts of investigation officers who trace and arrest the suspect. It is worth recalling that some armed men had abducted Bisma Saleem in Karachi in May 2019. The same year Dua Mangi was kidnapped from the same locality in November. The kidnappers released the girls after a week when their relatives paid huge ransom amounts. In 2020, the police arrested Zohaib Qureshi and Muzaffar Moozi in connection with the two kidnappings – and now Zohaib has escaped, evidently taking advantage of the lax treatment the police gave him.

The accused had planned the escape well as a car appeared to be ready to pick him after his escape at Tariq Road. The police officers not only seem to have facilitated his escape, they reported this incident belatedly too. The other three accused in the same case are already at large and now the fourth has made good of his attempt. The list of absconders in such cases is getting longer. Though Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the escape, this is about the entire system that enables culprits – both the accused and those from police – to take advantage of such situations in which an accused is able to escape from custody. Not long ago we heard about Shahrukh Jatoi enjoying life at a private hospital while he was supposed to be in jail. There are numerous other cases. A high level of corruption enables police officers to take money from the accused or the convict, and offer services to them they are not entitled to. Such criminal behaviour deserves strict punishment, without which such practices are likely to continue. It is not a sign of a just society if the rich and the powerful circumvent law and flout rules with impunity.