Killings in Kech

This refers to the news report ‘10 soldiers martyred in Kech gunbattle with terrorists’ (January 28). There have been so many terror incidents during the past few years that one has lost count. Both civilians and security personnel have lost lives in these attacks, and now it seems as though living under terror has become a norm in the country.

Strangely enough, there has been no accountability for the repeated security and intelligence failures. This can only lead to boosting the terrorists’ morale as is evident from the increasing frequency of incidents. That even cricket matches are organised under elaborate security covers leaves a bad impression. Unless extremists are dealt with effectively and there is accountability of all, Pakistan cannot become a safe country in the eyes of its citizens – let alone the international community.

Arif Majeed

Karachi