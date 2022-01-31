Daggers drawn

Numerous people from Sindh have been killed and have faced economic troubles as a result of tribal clashes. The Jatoi and Maher tribes from Lakhi, for instance, have been at each other’s throats since the 1980s. As has been widely reported, some 160 were killed between 1992 and 2002 in these clashes alone.

The biggest reason for these feuds is a lack of education among people. They must be taught to live in harmony. There should also be legal action against those who instigate hate and crime.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi