Let them be

This refers to the news report ‘Bilawal censures PM for talk of Madina to hide economic failure’ (January 18). Pakistan is a democratic country where people elect the prime minister for a five-year term to run the course of the country. Any elected government ought to be allowed to complete its tenure without being overthrown by the opposition political parties.

However, the scenario changed after the 2014 sit-in by the PTI, demanding the resignation of the previous prime minister. Now, the opposition parties, especially the PPP, are seeking to replicate what the current prime minister did. One believes that it is high time this game stopped. A democratic government should be given full-time as stated in the constitution. If the opposition parties keep playing hide-and-seek and continue overthrowing legitimately elected governments, the democratic process and the country’s economy and peace will be affected.

Hina Morio

Larkana