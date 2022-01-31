Delusional

This refers to the letter ‘Don’t panic’ by Shakir Lakhani (January 29). It is strange that Prime Minister Imran Khan still believes that he can bring mammoth crowds on the roads when he will be out of power.

Many of his die-hard supporters are no longer enthusiastic about responding to his call for dharna (sit-ins) in the future. They may believe he is sincere, but few think that he can fulfil the promises he had made before assuming power.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad