The fault lies within

These days a hot debate is going on in the media as many ‘experts’ discuss the merits and demerits of the parliamentary and presidential systems of government. Here, a question arises: have we been able to adopt a parliamentary system in its true shape, as has been adopted by successful democracies? The obvious answer is no. There are a number of reasons Pakistan has failed to properly implement the system. First, irrespective of the form of government, voters have always followed identity politics. Second, in many areas some groups hold great influence over their followers. During the time of the Ayub Khan-Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah elections, many clerics sided with the former, and were greatly rewarded after he won. Third, an ordinary man from the grassroots level cannot even think of contesting in the elections as the requirements for participating in the electoral process are so high that only a certain class of people can even think of it. In the mutilated form of the parliamentary system in Pakistan, only a select few have the ‘funds’ needed to get party tickets.

These problems are common to both the parliamentary and presidential systems of governments. For an ordinary citizen, a president and prime minister are the same. They are autocratic, behaving like dictators even in their dealings with their own party workers. The debate then is superficial as regardless of the system, corruption grows unchecked.

Abid Mahmud Ansari

Islamabad