‘Industrial automation vital for quality, growth’

LAHORE:Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said automation in industries has become an inevitable part of internal and external business for improving productivity and growth.

Chairing a video conference on importance of industrial automation organised by furniture manufacturers under Pakistan Furniture Council on Sunday, he said automation has now become necessity in industries to face ever-increasing global challenges. With the penetration of new technologies, automation in the industries has taken the whole new level, he added. He said the increasing demand for new products and services have left industries with no other option but to incorporate modern automation technology. He said automation in industry provides the workplace with enhanced productivity and quality by controlling work.

Kashif Ashfaq said new technologies are emerging and reshaping the way we work daily. In manufacturing industry, the use of automation is rapidly increasing and swiftly gaining traction besides cutting cost, increasing productivity and saving time, he added. He said investment in modern technologies is need of the hour.

Wasim Ullah Anjum, Executive Director Al-Jamoom Hardware Trading LLC, a key speaker from Dubai highlighting the importance of modern automation, said it is must for the survival of all kinds of industry to compete in global markets as it increases output, slashes manufacturing costs as well guaranteeing better quality. He said that is why electronic gadgets are now cheaper than ever due to less cost of manufacturing. Zain Waseem from IM Hardware Lahore sharing his views said the advancement of technology is making it possible for an industry to work faster than before and employees get equipped technologically and perform their task much faster. He said another important special aspect of these emerging new technologies of modern automation is all are “environmental friendly”. Participants representing other sectors also shared their views and urged the government to give loans on easy terms and conditions for import of modern machinery for fully ensuring automation of their industry.