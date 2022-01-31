Minister inspects Ravi syphon

LAHORE:Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari and Secretary Irrigation Saif Anjum on Sunday inspected the ongoing work for the repair of barrel of Ravi Syphon.

They also checked the health of existing structure as they walked into the barrel of the syphon. During the visit, they planted saplings too. Currently, during the annual canal closure period, a major Ravi Syphon emergency repair work is being carried out at Ravi Syphon barrel round the clock by the Lahore Zone team.

appointed: The Punjab government has appointed Ziaullah Sukhera as coordinator to Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab in Malawi. A Punjab government spokesman on Sunday said Sukhera is a famous businessman, social worker and politician in Malawi, and in his new position he will create a liaison with the commission and Pakistani diaspora in the country.

Ziaullah Sukhera welcomed the initiative of the government and reiterated his commitment to serve the overseas Pakistanis in Malawi. He requested the government to establish embassy in Malawi to facilitate over 15 thousand Pakistanis residing in the country and also requested to start direct flights from Pakistan to the African countries, especially Malawi. The volume of trade can be enhanced beyond billion dollars if government of Pakistan extended more facilitates to businessmen there, he added.

APYM: All Pakistan Youth Movement (APYM) will field 100 candidates for the local government elections in Lahore.

“God willing, more than 100 young people from Lahore will participate in the LG elections from our group,” said Muhammad Abdullah, President All Pakistan Youth Movement in a press conference held at Lahore Press Club Sunday.