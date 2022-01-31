‘PLDC being made dysfunctional’

LAHORE:An independent director of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) has accused the secretary of the Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHE) of misusing authority to make the company dysfunctional and allowing its offices to be illegally occupied by the other government officers.

Independent directors are appointed by the government from a databank of sector experts maintained by Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) and play a key role in good governance and efficient functioning of the board. The 2017 Companies Act requires that independent directors under any law, rules, regulations or code are to be selected from a databank containing names, addresses and qualifications of persons willing to act as independent directors maintained by an institute/body authorised by the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to documents available with The News, an independent director and other officials of the PLDC have written letters to the Punjab chief secretary to intervene and initiate action against officials misusing authority, creating obstacles to holding board meetings and illegally occupying its offices.

In a letter, PLDC independent director Chaudhry Muhammad Aatif accused the high-ups of illegalities. “Owing to PLDC’s dysfunctional board, many important matters are pending and company’s future is left undecided,” he said. “Against my advice to company’s secretary to call a meeting of BoDs under Article 60 of the PLDC for addressing major issues to protect public interest, money and property, I was informed on Nov 9, 2021, that the board meeting has been postponed by the secretary, HUD&PHE Department, despite that he is an ex-officio/executive director, having no legal authority to postpone meetings.”

He termed it misuse of power, which should be probed.The PLDC is a public company registered with the SECP under the Company Laws, and governed by a board of directors without interference from the bureaucracy.

The letter stated: “Against the policy and manifesto of both federal and provincial governments, not a single step has been taken for construction of a housing scheme at more than 3,000 kanals land at a prime location of Burki Road, Lahore, in the last four years, mainly because of the reluctance of housing department.”

Mr Aatif questioned the chief secretary under which law and rule, the secretary concerned had postponed the board meeting and if the CS office found it illegal, appropriate action be taken against him.

An investigation revealed that the major portion of the PLDC office was illegally occupied by HUD&PHE Department Secretary Zafar Nasurullah and other officials including the coordinator and special coordinator to chief minister.

Another letter by then assistant HR & Admin manager Iqra Nawaz to PLDC Chairman Taha Mehmood has questioned as to why “the Secretary, HUD&PHE Department, Zafar Nasarullah, Additional Secretary, Housing Zahid Sohail and Deputy Secretary, Housing, Asad Abbas Magsi, holding additional charge of CEO PLDC, are unlawfully using company offices”.

“An entire floor of PLDC head office and two rooms, including the only conference room, have been illegally occupied by Coordinator to CM Tahir Mehmood Hundli and Special Coordinator to CM Hafiz Farhat Abbas.” Iqra said the entire PLDC staff was placed under the control of Tahir Mehmood Hundli and Hafiz Farhat Abbas. She said she had brought it to the notice of PLDC CEO through a memo but “Additional secretary housing & the PLDC CEO considered it insubordination and the CEO not only refused to receive my memo but also humiliated, mentally tortured and threatened me with serious consequences.”

She alleged she was also threatened by an unidentified person over phone and and later given an “illegal” termination letter against the terms and conditions of her service contract.”

In another letter to the chief secretary dated Dec 2, 2021, Iqra said Addl Secretary Housing Zahid Sohail had asked her to provide certain documents related to the NAB case against former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ahad Cheema. She refused it as she could not provide the NAB case record to anybody which, she alleged, angered Zahid Sohail. .

Asad Abbas Magsi, CEO of PLDC, told The News that political coordinators of the CM were using the PLDC offices before his taking over. However, available documents negated his claim, as he took the additional charge of PLDC CEO on May 24 2021, while Tahir Mehmood Hundli was appointed one month later, on June 23, 2021, and Hafiz Farhat Abbas on Aug 31, 2021.

Asked what action was taken against illegal use of the PLDC offices by two political coordinators of the CM, he said he would look into it.About termination of Assistant Manager HR & Admin Iqra Nawaz, Magsi said she was removed under instructions from the high-ups, as there were complaints against her. However, her termination letter stated: “Your services with the PLDC are no longer required. You are, therefore, relieved from all duties and services.”

He rejected allegations of humiliating and threatening her. About postponing the BoDs meeting called by the independent directors, Magsi said HUD&PHE is the administrative department of the PLDC and can postpone the meeting. He said BoDs chairman had not been appointed and the meeting was called without informing the CEO. He said the BoDs was constituted with the interest and efforts of the HUD&PHE secretary and there was no mala fide intention in postponing its meeting.

This correspondent visited the offices of Secretary HUD&PHE Zafar Nasrullah and Additional Secretary Zahid Sohail for several days but both of them were not available. They did not reply the questions sent to them about the allegations, besides many phone calls. Responding to a call, Zahid Sohail said he had nothing to do with the PLDC matters. Zafar Nasrullah asked for resending the questions on WhatsApp. However, he did not reply till the filling of this report.An official close to Zafar Nasrullah said: “No official had misused authority. Every action was taken under the law.”