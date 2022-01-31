Maid found dead in servant’s quarters

LAHORE:A 20-year-old maid was found dead in a servant’s quarters of a house in Valencia Town here on Sunday.

The girl was identified as Humaira of Kamalia Toba Tek Singh. She had been working as a housemaid in a house owned by Mian Khan for the last 25 days. Upon being informed, police and forensic experts reached the house and collected evidence from the scene. The body was shifted to morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The chief minister directed to initiate legal action against the accused and ensure justice to the affected family.

arrested: Sheikhupura police arrested the accused who killed a seven-year-old girl in Sharaqpur. The accused Mitho was a close relative and neighbour of the victim. He strangled the girl to death after a failed attempt to rape her.