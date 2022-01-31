Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I am a student of BBA (hons). In the future I want to do a Masters and PhD in Supply Chain Management (SCM). Please guide me is this a worthy specialisation to pursue and does it have any demand in the field? (Taha Khan - Peshawar)

Ans: The Supply Chain Management (SCM) is in good demand and also in a relative area of expertise. UK has a one year masters in SCM following a four years’ bachelor’s degree in at least a high second class. Having done your masters in SCM I would suggest you work for a few years before deciding to research on a relative topic.

Q2: I did my BSc with double Maths and Physics. Please advise me that further which field would be better for me and recommend the one which has a good scope. (Zahid Ali - Lahore)

Ans: The combination of your subjects gives an understanding that you are proficient in mathematics and physics, and to pursue an ideal career path, Software Engineering with Internet or Web Security options are good. Alternatively, you would also look at Telecommunication and Mobile Engineering which require good knowledge of mathematics and physics both and therefore we expect that you would make a good career in the above.

Q3: I am doing a Bachelor's of Computer Science (BCS). I want to ask you, out of three options which specialisation I should choose further, Networking, Web Designing or Software? (Abdul Rab – Karachi)

Ans: Networking is requisite in the field of study you choose; however, you may also take into consideration the study of Internet Security and Web Crime where you need to learn about development of software that protects financial institutions, banks and leasing companies making this profession one of the leading areas of expertise.

Q4: My son has completed his MBA in Marketing. Earlier, he did his BBA from HITEC University Taxila and his HSC with pre-engineering subjects from the Federal Board. Unfortunately, we do not visualise much of the scope in this domain and the market is flooded. Therefore, he is interested in changing his career to software development or networking. Could you please suggest how he could achieve this in the minimum possible time? Further, if there could be anything else you are requested to propose for his better future. (Khawar Munir – Islamabad)

Ans: It is highly recommended that once he completes his MBA he should find a job and start looking for other options and opportunities that are available in the Management Information System (MIS) which requires IT skills to handle management issues. Having worked for a little while he will definitely gain some understanding of the most in-demand areas nearest to his expertise following which he can go for his masters in the relative area.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).