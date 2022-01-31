Increasing trend in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded

LAHORE:Mainly increasing trend in the prices of vegetables and fruits was recorded this week. Sellers kept violating official rate list by selling their commodities at higher prices than the rates of official list.

The price of chicken (live bird) was gained by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs191 per kg, while sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, and chicken (meat) by Rs33 per kg, at Rs277 per kg, and sold Rs290 to 550 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 31 per kg, B-Grade at Rs25 to 27 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, potato white increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs35 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs6 per kg, was fixed at Rs2 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, B-grade at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs19 to 21 per kg, sold at sold at Rs25 per kg.

The price of tomatoes A-grade further increased by Rs27 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs73 to 78 per kg, and C-grade at Rs67 to 70 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 260 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs295 to 305 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 360 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 220 kg sold at Rs300 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Cucumber farming gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg.

Spinach farm increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs87 to 91 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs150 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs127 to 132 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Capsicum price was further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 176 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 280 per kg. Price of cauliflower was further gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Mongray was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 50 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle.

Mustad leaves unchanged at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs65 to 185 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was increased by Rs7 per dozen, fixed at Rs87 to 90 to per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs245 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg. Pomegranate Qandahari unchanged at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs420 to 430 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs290 to 300 kg, sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Musami A grade was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per dozen, B-grade at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 180 per dozen. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 25 per piece.

Kinow special was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per dozen, sold at Rs220 to 240 per dozen, Kinow A-grade 100 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, kinow B-grade fixed at Rs52 to 54 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Malta was fixed at Rs77 to 115 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 200 per dozen.

Chiku was fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg. Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.