12 die from corona, 2,212 new cases reported

LAHORE:Around 2,212 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday while 12 people lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of corona cases in the province reached 476,466, while the total number of deaths had been recorded 13,148 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that around 1,221 cases were reported in Lahore, two cases in Attock, two in Bahawalnagar, 101 in Bahawalpur, two in Bhakkar, seven in Chakwal, 3 in Chiniot, 27 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 126 in Faisalabad,46 in Gujranwala,18 in Gujrat,20 in Hafizabad, 12 in Jhang, 14 in Jhelum, 25 in Kasur, 14 in Khanewal, eight in Khushab, four in Layyah, seven in Lodhran, eight in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Mianwali, 86 in Multan, 10 in Nankana Sahib, nine in Narowal, 11 in Okara and two in Pakpattan.