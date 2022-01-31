CM slams opposition for ‘negative politics’

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition leaders always attempted to sabotage national unity and solidarity by doing negative politics and ruining their reputation as well. The unity and national solidarity is the only way to put the country on the road to progress, and our beloved motherland demands from us to rise above personal interests for securing the national interests, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said unfortunately the opposition is following the agenda opposite to national interests and solidarity, trying to hinder the country’s progress and development. The chief minister warned that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, no one would be allowed to create hurdles to the way of the ongoing development process and all such attempts would be frustrated. Unfortunately, the PDM had kept the national interest aside adding there was no threat to the government from the opposition.

The hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat DO” has met its logical end. The people have given the five years mandate to the PTI government led by PM Imran Khan. The incumbent government has always answered the negative propaganda with public service, said Usman Buzdar. He said during the last three and half years the government has taken a number of steps for public welfare and the country is heading towards sustainable development.

He said such elements are fully aware that people fully support PM Imran Khan and PTI will again enter the corridors of power in the coming elections with public support. He claimed that people of Pakistan had complete confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan as he had been facing the internal and external challenges bravely. PTI is implementing the agenda of public service and national development, he added.

takes notice: The chief minister has taken notice of a news item regarding the shortage of fever medicine and sought a report from secretary health. The chief minister directed the health department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of fever medicine at medical stores. Usman Buzdar also directed that manufacturers should be contacted for increasing the production of medicine.

SACM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar paid a surprise visit to Shalimar Gardens on Sunday and inspected various parts of the garden besides reviewing the ongoing development works.

He met with the visitors and inquired about the facilities being provided to them in the historic monument. On reaching the gardens, Hasaan Khawar purchased the ticket while standing in the queue. He expressed indignation on the inspection of the tourist centre and souvenir shop as their condition was found unsatisfactory. However, he expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of different parts of the garden and sale of edible items in the canteen on fixed price.

Hasaan Khawar expressed indignation and reprimanded the security personnel over the presence of unnecessary people along the park wall. The SDO on duty was also found absent. Hasaan Khawar also took strong notice of the inappropriate behaviour of the guards with the visitors. He also directed to open the park for the people came there for morning walk with proper arrangements. He said the purpose of surprise visit was to review the facilities being provided to the citizens and to further improve them. He said that providing recreation activities by enhancing the facilities was the vision and mission of the government.