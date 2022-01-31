 
Monday January 31, 2022
World

11 die in Bolivia road accident

By AFP
January 31, 2022

La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters (1,300 feet) into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said. The driver was among those who survived the fall, said Rensso Elwis Mercado, head of traffic for the department.

