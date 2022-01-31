Storm kills three in Europe

Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic on Sunday.

A 58-year-old man was killed in the town of Beelitz near the German capital Berlin on Saturday evening when an election poster fell on him as he walked with his partner, local media reported citing the police.

In the neighbouring Czech Republic, a 70-year-old man was killed when the wind toppled the wall of a warehouse under construction in Velke Pritocno west of Prague, while another man was injured in the accident.

Poland’s fire brigade reported one dead and five injured in the windstorm. A falling tree injured a pedestrian in the northern German city of Bremen, while in the northeastern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania region a motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with an uprooted tree.