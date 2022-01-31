North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017

Seoul: North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its record-breaking seventh launch this month as Seoul warned nuclear and long-range tests could be next.
Pyongyang has never test-fired this many missiles in a calendar month before and last week threatened to abandon a nearly five-year-long self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming US "hostile" policy for forcing its hand.
With peace talks with Washington stalled, North Korea has doubled-down on leader Kim Jong Un’s vow to modernise the regime’s armed forces, flexing Pyongyang’s military muscles despite biting international sanctions.
La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said....
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian...
Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in...
London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic...
Washington: A baby in his car seat. A man in bed. A girl walking with her mother: Stray bullets killed each of them...
