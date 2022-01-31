Britain preparing new Russia sanctions law

London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic targets as part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.
The UK’s top diplomat said the draft law would widen the country’s sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted. "There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs," Truss told Sky News.
La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said....
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian...
Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in...
Seoul: North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its...
Washington: A baby in his car seat. A man in bed. A girl walking with her mother: Stray bullets killed each of them...
