Britain preparing new Russia sanctions law

London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic targets as part of efforts to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

The UK’s top diplomat said the draft law would widen the country’s sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted. "There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs," Truss told Sky News.