Boston ties snow record as ‘bomb cyclone’ batters US

Boston: Blinding snow whipped up by powerful winds pummeled the eastern United States into Sunday’s early hours, as one of the strongest winter storms in years triggered transport chaos and power outages across a region of some 70 million people.
Major cities such as New York and Boston bore the brunt of the blizzard, which the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed had intensified into a "bomb cyclone" -- characterized by the explosive power of rapid drops in atmospheric pressure.
The heaviest-hit parts of New York and Massachusetts received two feet (61 centimeters) of snow by early evening, with more than 95,000 homes in Massachusetts reported without power.
Snowfall in Boston equaled the one-day record of 23.6 inches set in 2003, the NWS said, while the town of Sharon, 29 kilometers (18 miles) to the south, had recorded the highest snowfall by 8:30 pm Saturday with more than 30 inches.
The towns of Islip, New York, and Warren, Rhode Island, were similarly blanketed. Cold weather stretched as far south as Florida, where the NWS warned of "scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees" as plunging temperatures temporarily paralyzed the large lizards.
La Paz: A bus in Bolivia tumbled 400 meters into a ravine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people, authorities said....
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein have been tested positive for Covid-19, but "is recovering and will...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian...
Berlin: At least three people died and several were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in...
Seoul: North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its...
London: Britain will unveil new sanctions legislation next week to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic...
Comments