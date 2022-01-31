 
close
Monday January 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

New Delhi’s homeless!

By AFP
January 31, 2022

New Delhi: India’s capital New Delhi is shivering through an unusually harsh bout of harsh winter cold, blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving other hard-up residents struggling to keep warm. The sprawling megacity’s 20 million inhabitants are accustomed to year-round weather extremes, from blistering summer heat to torrential downpours and thick, toxic smog at the end of autumn.

Comments