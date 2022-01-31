Covid kills nine more, infects another 1,599 in Sindh

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,599 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,821 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 12,644 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,599 people, or 13 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 7,564,786 tests, which have resulted in 539,261 positive cases, which means that 7.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 43,882 people across the province are currently infected: 43,404 are in self-quarantine at home, 40 at isolation centres and 438 at hospitals, while 385 patients are in critical condition, of whom 25 are on life support.

He added that 894 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 487,558, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.4 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,599 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,109 (or 69.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 455 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 266 from District Central, 242 from District South, 95 from District Korangi, 27 from District Malir and 24 from District West.