Wahab lays foundation of scheme to renovate Kharadar

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the fourth project under the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP).

He said the development of the city was under way during the current regime. Sharing details of the fourth KNIP project, he said the old area of Kharadar would be rebuilt under the project at a cost of Rs136.5 million.

“Another Rs16.5 million is being spent on the development of the Allah Rakha Park and its adjoining areas in the Old City, while Rs8 million is being spent on utility works, Rs13 million on electricity and Rs99 million on surrounding roads," he said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the re-development of Kharadar at the Allah Rakha Park.

Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District South President Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Neighborhood Scheme Project Director Nazir Memon, South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, and PPP leaders Naeem Memon, Shakeel Chaudhry, Yousuf Naz and others.

Wahab remarked that Karachi was witnessing development and real change and this would continue in the future. "We believe in impartial and selfless service," he added. He explained that People's Square where thousands of people visit every week was completed under the neighbourhood scheme funded by the World Bank.

The construction of Kakri Ground and Gizri football stadium would also be completed, he said, adding that the Sindh government had also completed the construction of various roads and five flyovers in District Korangi.

Wahab announced that they were also to construct a road leading to villages on the way to Samarkandian Village. He said the PC-1 of Kala Board Malir Road had been prepared and tender process had also been completed. In a similar fashion, Chakiwara Road and Sher Shah Road would also be constructed, and roads in the Old City area would also be rebuilt, he said.

The KMC administrator said the Allah Rakha Park consisted of 2,833 square yards and it would be renovated. He said the Kakri Ground where Benazir Bhutto’s wedding was held would be turned into a world-class stadium.

"The construction of a food street in Boat Basin and four adjoining parks has also been started. According to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, development of Karachi is in progress and will continue," he stated.

The PPP District South president said that in the next few days, Karachi would see improvement. The PPP was working and the city was changing in a positive way as a result, he remarked.

Waqasi reiterated that the city was being developed by the PPP according to Bilawal’s vision. He said that in the past, the political stakeholders of Karachi did not pay attention to those areas.

Memon briefed Wahab about ongoing development projects in the city under the KNIP. He said that under the scheme, parks, roads, sidewalks and street lights in the Old City area would be improved and historical heritage would be preserved.