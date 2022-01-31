Three die, two injured in road accidents

A young man lost his life and two others were injured in a road accident in the Sher Shah area on the night between Saturday and Sunday. In another traffic accident on Sunday on the Super Highway, two men were killed.

Police said the accident in Sher Shah took place when two youngsters, 20-year-old Hammad and 23-year-old Zubair, travelling on a motorcycle hit a passerby, Javed. After the collision, both the young men fell off the motorcycle and suffered injuries.

The three injured men were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment where Hammad succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, two people died in a road accident on the Super Highway near Bahria Town. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The bodies were later shifted to a morgue for want of identification. Police said the deceased persons were yet to be identified. Further investigations are under way.