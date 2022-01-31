Police claim arresting three during encounters

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three suspects, including two in an injured state, after two encounters with criminals in the city.

Two suspects were arrested in an alleged exchange of fire in the Mawach Goth area. Police claimed they arrested one of the suspects, Danish, after he was wounded in the exchange of fire and his accomplice Rab Nawaz was caught by a crowd in the area who handed him over to them after beating him.

The injured suspect was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from the two men’s possession. They added that their other four accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire. Cases have been registered against the suspects and investigations are under way.

In the meantime, a suspected street criminal was arrested in an injured state after an alleged exchange of fire with the police in the Malir area within the limits of the Al-Falah police station. The arrested man was identified as Azeem Liaquat. Police said he was with another criminal who managed to flee. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.