Woman wounded in celebratory gunfire in Ibrahim Hyderi

As people continue to hold celebrations in an irresponsible manner, a woman was injured on Sunday after being hit by a bullet during celebratory gunfire at a wedding in the Ibrahim Hyderi area.

Police said the incident took place in Khaskheli Muhalla within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. Saeeda Bibi, 42, was injured after being hit by a bullet during aerial firing at the wedding of a man, Adnan, in the area.

Police said the woman suffered a bullet injury when she came out of her house looking for her son. She was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, four men were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Sunday. A 45-year-old man, Shamsul Haq, son of Ghulam Muhammad, was shot and injured in Khuda Ki Basti within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said the man was shot by muggers after he offered resistance during a mobile phone snatching bid. A case was registered.

Another man, Farooq, 40, was wounded in a firing incident in Surjani Town. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said they suspected that the man was shot over personal enmity by a suspect identified as Raqeeb. Further investigations are under way.

In the New Karachi area, a youth, Wakeel, 25, son of Khalil, was wounded in a firing incident near Saleem Centre. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a policeman, Ghulam Akbar, was injured after he accidentally discharged his gun at the Razzaqabad Police Training Centre within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.