Kamal chides PPP for not devolving financial powers to local govts

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday converted its protest rally into a sit-in at Fawara Chowk near the Governor House as it demanded that the Sindh government repeal the recently-enacted local government law. The party chairman, Mustafa Kamal, announced that he would not call off the protest as long as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led “corrupt” Sindh government did not devolve budgetary powers and control of civic departments to the local government.

The PSP held its sit-in three days after the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had ended its 29-day-long sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly after reaching an agreement with the Sindh government for amending the same law. A large number of the PSP’s workers and supporters reached Fawara Chowk on Kamal’s call on Sunday afternoon.

Kamal said that the PSP, which had initially announced that it would besiege the Chief Minister House, restricted its sit-in to Fawarah Chowk because the Pakistan Super League teams were stationed near the CM House and any disruption in their movement in case of a protest could tarnish Pakistan’s image globally.

Addressing the sit-in, he said the PPP was not interested in creating and empowering institutions as it wanted to destroy them by desolating and seizing their resources. “The PPP cannot fool us. Until our demands are met, we will remain sitting here,” he announced.

He also warned the Sindh government that in case of any adventure on the latter’s part, the PSP would retaliate in the same manner. Kamal claimed that a delegation of the Sindh government had accepted 70 per cent of his demands a week earlier, but it was not enough. "This is not a matter of my ego, this is an issue of right and wrong," he said, adding that the Sindh government should accept all the lawful demands that would benefit the people and the country.

He announced that he had brought his pillows and mattress with him as he did not intend to leave the sit-in till the PSP’s demands were met. After this, he spread his mattress and sat on it.

The way Pakistan was being run after the 18th amendment had brought the country to a standstill, Kamal remarked. “Administratively and financially, the country was unable to function after the 18th Amendment. The original purpose of the 18th amendment was not fulfilled.”

Without the Provincial Finance Commission, all the institutions under the mayor were meaningless, the PSP chairman asserted. He said the PPP was not bothered over the handover of civic institutions to the mayoral office as the real catch was the financial resources for those institutions, which the PPP government was not willing to transfer to the elected mayor.

“We need resources too. The PPP will have to give powers and resources to the people from Karachi to Kashmore. The Sindh government has only kept the institutions for keeping their budget in its hands,” Kamal remarked.

He said that the provinces got powers after the 18th Amendment but did not devolve them to the lower level. “The provincial governments have become the worst dictators since the 18th Amendment. The provinces are not awarding 56 per cent of the money they receive from the federation to the grassroots level. The federation has to repay the loans out of the remaining 44 per cent, it has to run the army as well,” he added.

The chief ministers considered the money received in the NFC award as their private money, he lamented. He recalled that the PSP had held a sit-in for 18 days for the empowerment of the local governments in 2017 and 16 points were presented in that protest. “At that time, people used to make fun of us but today all the parties in Sindh are talking about it,” he said.