JI-PPP pact ‘deceptive tactic to mislead public from real issues’

Criticising the agreement between the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government and the Jamaat-e-Islami to bring changes in the recently passed local government bill, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that the pact does not address the constraints on the autonomy and empowerment of municipal governments.

PTI leaders, including Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Arsalan Taj, Q Muhammad Hakim, Haji Muzaffar Shujra and Ali Palh, were addressing a news conference at the provincial assembly on Sunday.

They claimed before the media that the JI’s suspicious agreement with the provincial administration on local government is a deceptive tactic of misleading the public from the real issues. “The JI and the PPP have transferred old wine into a new bottle,” said Sheikh.

He said the JI is claiming that their agreement with the provincial government is a major achievement, but the allegedly dubious agreement offers nothing new. “Despite protesting outside the PA for four weeks, the JI is contented on the provisions that were already part of the black LG law, thus neglecting the genuine concerns. Either the JI has been outwitted by the PPP or both of them are trying to trap people for their political objectives.”

He said that on the one hand the provincial government used the “worst” form of force against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s peaceful protesters, but on the other, they overlooked the JI’s sit-in outside the PA, where buffaloes were tied to the assembly’s gate.

He also said the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013 is in contradiction to articles 7, 32 and 140-A of the constitution, it violates the true spirit of the devolution of authority to grassroots level, as well as the administrative, financial and political autonomy of local governments.

Sheikh said the PTI has been opposing the allegedly black law from day one, and the party has also challenged it in the apex court. “As many as 21 sections and different schedules of the SLGA 2013 are in contradiction to the preamble of the act as well,” he pointed out.

He said the act entrusts real authority to the Sindh chief minister, the LG minister and the LG secretary, who can control and exercise absolute authority over the entire structure of local governance in the province.

He also said the SLGA’s sections 74 and 76 render the mayor or chairman of the local government powerless, making the CM all-powerful, adding that the provincial government can exercise control over LG bodies under sections 87 and 88, while some other sections empower provinces to steer the financial matters of local councils.

“A local government can’t enter into any agreement without the prior approval of the provincial government, while the elected local councils can also be suspended and suppressed under the prevailing LG law,” he lamented.

“The province can interfere in issues of taxation and cess, recruitment and the framing of rules, as well as the making of development schemes, so how can the LG bodies be called independent?”

The PTI leader claimed that the PPP has brought a dual system in the province that will put the people of different areas into direct confrontation with one another. “The change in the status of rural areas of two major cities, Karachi and Hyderabad, will diminish opportunities of those underdeveloped areas, while the process specified for the election of mayor and deputy mayor will end up in corruption, horse-trading and floor-crossing.”

He pointed out that a number of basic functions and responsibilities of local governments, including health, education, price control and creating employment opportunities, have either been taken back or curtailed, while the unclear definition of powers and functions of metropolitan or municipal corporations and their lower local councils will result in ineffectiveness of the LG bodies.

“All levels of the local government are dependent on the provincial government in administrative and financial matters, leaving little space for better performance and service-delivery, while the Sindh government holds decisive control in the Provincial Finance Commission and the Local Government Commission.”

He said the agreement also calls the Sindh government for emphatically taking up with the federal administration the issue of potable water supply to Karachi, but the fact is that the important K-IV project has been in the doldrums for almost 12 years due to inefficiency and negligence of the PPP’s Sindh government, despite the expenditure of over Rs12 billion.

“Now that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government has taken charge of the project and made significant progress on it, the JI is needlessly raising a hue and cry.”

MPA Taj said the deal between the JI and the Sindh government that has been made in the darkness of the night has allowed the CM to take authoritative control of the province’s local governments.

“The JI has compromised on the rights of the people of Sindh. The PTI accepts neither the SLGA 2013 nor this agreement that has been the outcome of a fixed match, and consists of not a single provision that will empower the LG system.”

He said that it has been agreed that the mayor will become a member of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and also of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), but his powers and roles have not been mentioned.

“The PTI got a resolution passed from the Sindh Assembly regarding the provincial commission, but despite the passage of two years, it is still awaiting implementation.” A day earlier, JI leader Saifuddin Advocate, who was part of the committee that held talks with the PPP regarding the SLGA 2021, said the party had dispatched its demands to the provincial government even before the controversial LG law was enacted.

He said that in the year 2013, the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were in a coalition government, adding that the PPP came up with the controversial LG act that year. He also said that there was another local government act of 2012, which was almost a reflection of the 2001 local government act, and was pretty much acceptable to everyone.

Resultantly, he added, the Karachi Development Authority, the Lyari Development Authority and the Malir Development Authority were separated from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), which was then the City District Government Karachi. Likewise, he pointed out, the SBCA and the Master Plan Department were also scooped out of the KMC.

Saifuddin said that in the entire scenario, the MQM had made no struggle, but they were rather part of the government. He said the struggle against what everyone called a black law was initiated by the JI.