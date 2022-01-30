‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ 8th episode to be aired on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The 8th episode of the historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” which will enchant the viewers will be aired on Geo TV at 8 pm today (Sunday).
The story, set against the backdrop of the Fall of Dhaka and the real events, has now taken a new turn, showing how tragic events affect human lives.
The main characters of this historical story revolving around Pakistan, India and Bangladesh are: Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor. What new surprise will come in the drama? and will Captain Farrukh, the main character of the drama, be able to stop the riots in former East Pakistan.
