Free legal service to female prisoners pledged

MANSEHRA: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would provide free legal service to female inmates at the district jail.

“Our team visited the jail and announced various packages for the prisoners beside our lawyers that would extend free legal aid to women inmates,” Kamran Riaz, the district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that the foundation’s team met the men and women inmates and heard their problems.

“Our lawyers’ panel would visit the jail next week and get signed advocate forms from women inmates to plead their cases in the court for their release,” Riaz said.

He added that the foundation’s team would visit next week and give away the winter packages to inmates to protect them from severe cold in the barracks.

“We would also deliver the first consignment of the medicines, utensils, and sports goods during our visit,” Riaz said.