Body of brick kiln worker found in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The body of brick kiln worker found in Azakhel Maira on Saturday.

The police rushed to the spot after they were informed that a body of a youth was lying in Azakhel Maira area.

The slain you was later identified as Nauman, a resident of Jalala in Mardan district, who was working as a labourer in a brick kiln in Azakhel Maira.

The police registered a case against unknown killers and started investigation.

Amar Ali, brother of slain youth, told the police that they were labourers and had no enmity with anyone.