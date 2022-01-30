Body of brick kiln worker found in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The body of brick kiln worker found in Azakhel Maira on Saturday.
The police rushed to the spot after they were informed that a body of a youth was lying in Azakhel Maira area.
The slain you was later identified as Nauman, a resident of Jalala in Mardan district, who was working as a labourer in a brick kiln in Azakhel Maira.
The police registered a case against unknown killers and started investigation.
Amar Ali, brother of slain youth, told the police that they were labourers and had no enmity with anyone.
