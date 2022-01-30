Drive launched to protect aquatic species

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife Mardan division has launched a campaign to take action against those damaging aquatic species by using electrocution equipment for killing fish and other creatures in water.

Taking notice of this illegal activity, District Wildlife Officer Mardan Kiramat Shah launched the campaign in which more than one dozen fish hunters were arrested and their equipment, including electricity generators, seized.

“We are conducting raids on a daily basis to curb the practice and to arrest the persons involved in damaging aquatic species,” Kiramat told APP.

Kiramat Shah said that two were arrested in Mardan and were fined a sum of Rs17000.

He added that three hunters were arrested in Swabi and fined Rs50,000.

The wildlife teams, he continued, were patrolling places in Mardan and Swabi districts and taking action against the ones involved in illegal hunting.

He said the department had fined the arrested hunters.

The official said that apart from taking action against the hunters, the wildlife staff was also educating the people about the importance of waterborne species for the ecosystem.

The wetlands, he continued, were providing refuge to a number of species including migratory birds.

DFO Mardan said there was a dire need for creating awareness among people about the importance of biodiversity.