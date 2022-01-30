Strict action against profiteers directed

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate its ongoing operations against profiteers and hoarders to provide relief to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting he said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to provide vegetables and other food items to the citizens at official rates.

He directed all the price magistrates to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and hoarders and they should be sent behind the bars, he added. He instructed the administration officers to ensure availability of urea at official rates. He said the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores. The Commissioner said that the price control meetings should be held weekly to evaluate performance of the price magistrates.

The Commissioner was informed that in 258 Union Councils of Rawalpindi Division, urea sale points had been set up where 6,372 fertilizer begs were available.

Similarly, 21 ‘Rehri bazaars’ were also set up to provide essential items to the citizens at affordable rates.

The administration officers conducted 1,936 raids to check rates of sugar during last one week and imposed fines amounting to Rs125,500 on the rules violators.

As many as 189 flour mills in Rawalpindi division were provided 852,712 wheat bags during the period.