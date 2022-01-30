Senators’ absence: PPP doesn’t believe in backdoor channels: Murad

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while commenting on the absence of PPP senators from the Upper House in the session which passed SBP (Supplementary) Bill 2021 said that the PPP did not believe in backdoor channel.

Pakistan People’s Party does not believe in any prejudice or biasness on the bases of religion, caste and ethnicity and supports peace and harmony for progress of the province, while reviewing Rs8.17 billion development schemes for Tando Allahyar, including to installation of CCTV monitoring system, TAY-TMK Road project.

He said that Sindh is ready to hold Local government elections in February or March.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Tando Allahyar, Sindh chief minister said the economic condition is alarming in the country under the PTI-led federal government and that may lead to increase crime rate, as the people are being deprived of their fundamental rights. Replying a question, he said the PPP had eradicated the ethnic politics that causing hatred among the people, referring the operation against MQM on August 22, 2018. He said it was absolutely irrational to call local body law as “Black Law” and added that we had strengthened local bodies. To a question, he said the MQM had changed its route and was trying to stage a sit-in at the Chief Minister’s House, while admitting that baton charge by the police to the protesters was absolutely wrong.

Chief Minister Sindh strongly criticised the PTI-led federal government, saying that it had raised slogan to eradicate corruption but in contrast, the rate of corruption got much higher than before, as the example set by the government was that it had purchased wheat from the farmers on cheaper prices and exported it at higher prices. He said the federal finance minister claimed that he had held talks with the IMF in 2009 and the conditions were not strict because the PPP’s democratic government, saying that the PPP had challenged the census in a joint-sitting of the parliament but the speaker did not convene the meeting from April to November.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah reviewed Rs8.172 billion development projects launched under the provincial ADP, and expressed displeasure on some of the schemes, as the progress was slow, even after the allocation of funds. During the meeting, the CM was told that under the provincial ADP 53 schemes have been launched in the district, of them Rs1490.353 million or 70 percent funds against the allocation of Rs2119.378 million have already been released, while the utilisation of funds was Rs808.771 million or 54 percent. It was disclosed that there were 19 schemes with an allocation of Rs50 million, and 95 percent funds or Rs417.792 million provided but only Rs108.320 million funds were utilised.

Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his displeasure at the slow pace and directed chairman P&D to accelerate the schemes so they could be completed within the time. Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi told the meeting that two out of 53 schemes with an allocation of Rs155.663 million have been provided Rs114.212 million or 73 percent funds in two installments against, which Rs72.857 million or 64 percent funds have been utilised. Similarly, three out of 53 schemes having allocation greater than Rs100 million have been provided 100 percent funds equivalent to Rs539.535 million, and their progress was 95 percent and would be completed by the end of the current financial year.