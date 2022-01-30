‘Gilani had asked opposition senators to attend Friday session’

ISLAMABAD: Senate Opposition Leader Yusuf Raza Gilani had sent messages to opposition senators to ensure presence in the Senate session on Friday, sources revealed.

The messages had been sent to all opposition senators two days before the Friday sitting. The sources said the messages were sent on Thursday morning and were shared on WhatsApp. The messages said the morning flights may be canceled, so do not take risk.

According to the opposition sources, Talha Mehmood of the JUIF landed in Karachi on the same flight on which Senator Imamuddin Shoqeen of the PPP was coming to Islamabad from Karachi. “Talha Mehmood was also asked why he came to Karachi,” the sources said.

When contacted, Qasim Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, said the messages sent from the office of the leader of the opposition were routine as these are sent before every sitting of the Senate to ensure the attendance of members. He said the agenda of the Senate sitting for Friday was issued on midnight.

Qasim Gilani later tweeted that it is extremely disappointing to see intelligent and reasonable people falling into the government trap. “Yusuf Raza Gilani has spent six years in Musharraf’s prison without comprising and doesn’t need to prove his democratic credentials to anyone,” he tweeted.