Travelogue launched at PAL

Islamabad: A travelogue titled ‘America Mere Agay’ (America Before Me) by Hasnain Nazish was unveiled at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Saturday.
The event was organised by the Sukhan Saaz Literary and Cultural Forum in collaboration with the PAL. Eminent scholar Hafeez Khan presided over the event, where PAL Chairman Dr Yusaf Khushk was the chief guest. The PAL chief and other speakers, including Jabar Mirza, Dr Nisar Turabi, Naeem Fatima Alvi and Sabahat Javed, appreciated the expertise of Hasnain Nazish in writing travelogue and called it a great effort in the field of Urdu travelogue.
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a liquor seller and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the...
KARACHI: The 8th episode of the historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” which will enchant the viewers will be...
MANSEHRA: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would provide free legal service to female inmates at the...
PESHAWAR: In view of the increasing positivity of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has closed down at least...
PESHAWAR: The employees of Peshawar Development Authority began a strike against the new director general Mohammad...
CHITRAL: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced the names of party candidates for the upcoming local government election in...
Comments