Gladiators demolish Karachi Kings by eight wickets

KARACHI: Young pace sensation Naseem Shah (5-20) pulled off excellent figures and Ahsan Ali (57*) cracked his second successive fifty to enable Quetta Gladiators notch their first win from two games when they demolished Karachi Kings by eight wickets in their second-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at National Stadium on Saturday night.

Test cricketer Naseem Shah ripped through Kings’ batting line-up and folded them for 113 in 17.3 overs. Ahsan then smashed a fine fifty and Will Smeed chipped in with 30 as Gladiators raced to the target with 25 balls to spare after losing two wickets in the process.

Chasing a low total of 114, Will Smeed and Ahsan batted intelligently. They superbly mixed-up aggression and defence which enabled them to share 76 for the opening stand. Left-armer Mohammad Imran eventually provided a breakthrough to Kings when he had English rookie cricketer Smeed, held by Lammonby at deep point. Smeed struck three fours and one six in his 35-ball 30.

English Test cricketer Ben Duckett once again failed to click when he was run out on two. Sarfaraz then joined Ahsan and the duo smartly took their side over the line.

Ahsan, who brought in his fifty off 42 balls, smashed eight fours in his 43-ball unbeaten knock. Sarfaraz, the skipper, hit three fours in his nine-ball 16 not out.

Mohammad Imran got 1-23 in three overs. Naseem Shah was adjudged as man of the match for his lethal bowling.

After being invited to bat, Karachi Kings faced early hiccups when Sohail Tanvir got rid of Sharjeel Khan (10) and Joe Clarke (2) in the third over of the innings.

Sharjeel, who began his innings with two successive fours off the first two balls from Sohail Tanvir, was held in the deep by Ben Duckett after having negotiated nine balls. English wicket-keeper batsman Clarke was bowled with a fine delivery that nipped in. Devon-born 21-year-old Tom Lammonby (3), who has played for England Under-19, also fell cheaply, held at short mid-wicket by Iftikhar Ahmed off Naseem Shah. Naseem off his next delivery got rid of Mohammad Nabi (0) when he edged a rocket to keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. And Kings were gasping at 26-4 in the fifth over.

In his next over, Naseem Shah bowled Lewis Gregory (5) before Mohammad Nawaz further piled-up miseries on Kings by taking the wicket of rookie Mohammad Taha (6), held in the deep by substitute Luke Wood. And Kings were reeling at 46-6 in the tenth over. After a few cracking strokes skipper Babar Azam also failed to go deep and edged Mohammad Hasnain to keeper Sarfaraz. Babar smacked four fours in his 29-ball 32. In the next over, James Faulkner removed Aamer Yamin, held at deep mid-off by Naseem Shah for a ten-ball 20, featuring two sixes and one four. Kings at that stage were reeling at 81-8 in the 13th over. Naseem then had Mohammad Ilyas (7) before also getting rid of Imad Wasim (26) to fold Kings for 113 in 17.3 overs. Imad smacked one six and two fours from 22 balls. Naseem Shah, who produced his career-best figures in this format, was ably backed by Sohail Tanvir (2-29 in 4). It was the left-armer Sohail who created early cracks in Kings’ batting by removing Sharjeel and Clarke in one over that put an immense pressure on the batting side which afterwards never came out of that. This was the second successive loss for Karachi Kings.

Earlier, Quetta retained the same squad which had played against Peshawar Zalmi in their opener. Karachi Kings made one change in the line-up which they had fielded against Multan Sultans, replacing Umaid Asif with Imad Wasim. Michael Gough and Shozab Raza supervised the match while Roshan Mahanama was the match referee.