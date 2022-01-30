German Green Party elects new leaders

BERLIN: Germany’s Green party elected fresh leadership on Saturday just a month after joining its first national government in 16 years, crowning a duo mixing new blood with outspoken policy experience.
Feminist Ricarda Lang, 28, and Iranian-born foreign policy expert Omid Nouripour, 46, are taking the reins of the ecologist party as it attempts to keep supporters onside while maintaining a tricky coalition in Berlin.
The Greens and their chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock scored their highest ever result in last September’s general election with 14.8 percent of the vote.
But they fell short of even bigger expectations that they could name Angela Merkel’s successor.
