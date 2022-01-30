 
close
Sunday January 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russia loses a million people in historic population fall

By AFP
January 30, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia’s population declined by more than one million people in 2021, the statistics agency Rosstat reported on Friday, a historic drop not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ongoing demographic woes have been exacerbated by the pandemic with Rosstat figures showing more than 660,000 had died with coronavirus since health officials recorded the first case in the country.

Comments