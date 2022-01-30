Erdogan threatens to punish Turkish media over ‘harmful content’

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Turkish media with legal action over content "incompatible with national and moral values," in a move seen by critics as an attempt to stifle the dissent.

He also sacked his justice minister and the head of the state of the statistics agency after it published official data showing last year’s inflation rate hit a 19-year high.

The Turkish leader said in a decree that "it has become requisite to take necessary measures to protect (families, children and the youth) against harmful media content."

He urged authorities to take "legal action" against the "destructive effects" of some media content -- without revealing what that would entail.

Critics said it was another bid to crack down on freedom of speech in the run-up to elections next year.