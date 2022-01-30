2nd phase of LG polls: PMLN leader says tickets to be awarded on merit

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has set January 31 as the deadline for the submission of the applications by the contenders for the second phase of the local government elections.

“We will not receive applications beyond January 31. And names of the aspirants, which will be finalised by the electoral board, will be made public on February 7,” district general secretary of the PML-N, Niaz Khan Sarkheli, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that a meeting, which was chaired by the party’s central senior vice president and parliamentary leader of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, had decided to seek applications from the aspirants for various slots.

“We have received over 1000 applications since we started the process earlier this week,” Sarkheli added.

He said that his party would overwhelmingly secure the win in the second phase of the local government elections in Hazara Division and also in the rest of the province where elections were being held.

“The tickets will be awarded to the die-hard workers on merit and seat adjustment and electrical alliance with the opposition parties in the large party interest couldn’t be ruled out,” Sarkheli went on to add.

The district general secretary said that the party’s central senior vice- president, Sardar Yousuf, would announce the names of the PML-N aspirants after the completion of the process.

“We want to make it clear that so far the name of none of the party’s aspirants has been finalised or made public,” Sarkheli added.