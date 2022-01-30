 
Sunday January 30, 2022
By Bureau report
January 30, 2022

PESHAWAR: Mother of senior gastroenterologist Prof Dr Aamir Ghafoor and Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Nasir Ghafoor has died and was laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was attended by people from various walks of life at Ladies Club in University Town. Dua and condolences will be offered at 42-E Jamaluddin Afghani Road, University Town.

