Lock-up incharge gets bail in prisoner escape case

A District East judicial magistrate on Saturday granted bail to the city courts lock-up incharge in the case of the escape of the main accused of the Dua Mangi kidnapping case.

Police Sub-Inspector Qamaruddin had filed an application for bail in the case pertaining to the escape of Zohaib Qureshi, the main accused of the Dua Mangi kidnapping case, after his hearing at the city courts.

Police officials Naveed and Habib Zafar were also suspended and arrested for negligence and facilitating the accused in escaping from police custody. They themselves were remanded to police custody for further investigation until the next date of hearing.

According to the prosecution, the suspended constables had taken Qureshi to a shopping centre on Tariq Road in a private car instead of taking him back to jail in the prisoners’ van, and the accused manage to escape from the shopping centre, which could also be seen in the video footage of the incident.

Police registered a case against head constable Naveed, police constable Habib Zafar and other police personnel concerned for criminal negligence and facilitating the accused in his escape. Qureshi had been arrested in the kidnapping and ransom case in November 2019.

The escape of the accused had come to light when the jail police found him absent during the headcount on the return of the prisoners from court. The Ferozabad police then took action and arrested both his custodians.

The prisoners had been taken to court by the police as per routine. Naveed and Zafar of the court police brought Qureshi and four other accused before the court of District East’s JM-VII in a case of the Ferozabad police.

The accused received the next date of hearing and was being escorted back to jail by Naveed and Zafar, but instead of taking him back in the prisoners’ van, the policemen used a private car to take Qureshi to Tariq Road to buy a pair of shoes, but the accused escaped.

In the FIR the police nominated Naveed, Zafar and Qureshi, while the police also included the sections of assisting prisoners in escaping in the complaint.

The arrested cops said in their initial statement that Qureshi had been produced before a JM’s court before they took him shopping in a private car. “We took him to the shopping mall because he asked to shop on the way back, but he escaped from there,” said one of the cops.

The CCTV camera footage clearly showed how the policemen had helped the accused in his escape. In the video clip obtained by The News, the suspect can be seen wearing neat and clean clothes as he entered the shopping mall on Tariq Road from the front entrance and then fleeing from the back exit.

The footage showed that Qureshi not only stepped out of a car without any handcuffs on him but he was also unaccompanied by any policeman. The investigators have also started to look for the car used in the escape with the help of the CCTV cameras installed along Tariq Road and in the surroundings.