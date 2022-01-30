One killed, seven injured as relatives fight with knives in Sohrab Goth

A man was killed and seven others wounded during a clash between relatives in the Sohrab Goth area on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place at a scrap shop located in Macchar Colony within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the site and shifted the injured persons to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Amin, and the injured persons included Hassan, Zahoor, Mir, Haji Taimur, Shafiq, Hameedullah and Abdul Qadir. SHO Zubair Nawaz said the victims were relatives and they used knives and cleavers against each other during a clash that erupted over placing a cloth at the scrap shop.
