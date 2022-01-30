PSP to protest today at Fawara Chowk against disputed LG law

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) is all set to organise a protest today at Fawara Chowk against the disputed local government law recently passed by the Sindh Assembly.

The party in a statement said that a large number of Karachi’s residents would gather at Fawara Chowk to "get the legitimate rights and resources of people from Karachi and Kashmore”. PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, who has also served as the Karachi mayor, would address the protest.

The PSP has already completed necessary arrangements and preparations for the protest against the Local Government Amendment Act, read the statement.

PSP President Anis Kaimkhani and members of the central executive committee and national council of the party were tasked with overseeing the preparations for the demonstration at Fawara Chowk.

The PSP has also set up reception camps across the city, including Fawara Chowk, in connection with the protest where the party anthems are being played with its workers and supporters chanting slogans against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government, the statement read.

Earlier speaking to a press conference on Thursday, Kamal had claimed that in a meeting with the Sindh government’s delegation on January 23, the PPP had accepted 65 to 70 per cent of the PSP’s proposed points and a joint committee from both the parties had also been formed to negotiate on the remaining 30 per cent of the proposals.

“But we clearly told them in the meeting that the PSP does not accept the 2013 and 2021 Sindh local government Acts and demands more powers and resources in the law of 2001,” he claimed.

Kamal said the PSP in the meeting also clearly said the party would not postpone or cancel its January 30 rally. The Provincial Financial Commission (PFC) was mentioned in the law of 2013 but it was never awarded, he added.

He had said: “The Sindh government has to award the PFC at a gross amount of Rs1,200 billion, which the province receives through the NFC. If the PPP's Sindh government awards the PFC to districts after covering all its expenses and on the number of local bodies, then it is nothing but an eyewash.”

“The fact is that the law of 2021 is still in place. This issue will be resolved not through any mere notification, but through legislation in the provincial assembly,” he said.

Kamal further said that the powers and resources from the federation were parked in the provinces and had not been devolved to the street level. “If the 18th Amendment is not benefiting the people at street level, then it should be abolished. In fact, the 18th Amendment has pumped up corruption in the provinces.”

The PSP wanted to take powers and resources out of the Chief Minister House and bring them down to the street level from Karachi to Kashmore, he said.

“The PSP is a peaceful party but don't expect that we'll offer our second cheek after you slap us once. We will respond with the same tone and action,” he said. “We will not tolerate any use of force. I do not want a fight because it is a matter of our generations from Karachi to Kashmore.”

He said that he had talked about the issue with everyone, including Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pervez Elahi, and Sirajul Haq.