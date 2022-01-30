Ismail inaugurates eye camp at Governor House

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday inaugurated the first camp established on the premises of the Governor House to treat eye diseases.

The camp will provide free-of-charge eye check-ups and treatment services along with pathological testing service. It has been established by Haji Abdul Razzaq Janu Memorial Trust.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for the camp, the governor said the provision of free-of-charge eye treatment services was a noble public service.

He added that noble persons in the world like the late Abdul Sattar Edhi opted to do philanthropic work for the needy people.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi also spoke on the occasion. He said that numerous people in Sindh had eye-related problems and the non-profit organisation that had established the eye camp at the Governor House would provide free-of-charge treatment services to people having such issues in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

He said that if required, the federal government would provide financial assistance for such philanthropic work in the health sector.

Abdul Rahim Janu, the chairman of the Haji Abdul Razzaq Janu Memorial Trust, said his charitable organisation had been doing welfare activities for the deprived communities in the country.

He explained that his organisation had the aim to conduct eye surgeries of 300,000 needy people and surgical procedures for 50,000 people had so far been undertaken.

He added that the eye camp would also perform diagnosis services for various diseases while glasses would also be provided to patients after eye treatment.