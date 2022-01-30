Giving ourselves to what we consume until we are consumed

A solo presentation featuring the works of Danish Ahmed opened recently at the Chawkandi Art gallery. The art exhibition titled ‘The C Word’ will continue until February 10.

“Over the past few years Danish Ahmed has been gradually developing his practice, poised between geometric abstraction and the conceptual,” the catalogue released by the gallery quotes art critic Nimra Khan as saying.

“Through his visual practice he continues to explore the degeneration of the human condition in a world estranged from its roots in nature and spirituality.

“The current series of works is an ongoing investigation about the origins of this tribulation, with a critique on consumer culture and our addiction and hyper-dependence on the material world as a source of comfort and fulfilment — ultimately leaving us perpetually unsatiated.

“As we become increasingly detached from the natural environment and from each other in this endless chase, the emptiness grows. This, in turn, leads to the corruption of the simple pleasures derived from sensory experiences — nature, art, music, food — by capitalist agenda. “Visually, this manifests as elements reminiscent of American pop art of the ’60s, with the form of the [cola] bottle isolated and repeated in a pattern of red, echoing [Andy] Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans.

“Yet, when set against Ahmed’s conversant imagery and formal devices, it generates a stylistic conflict that becomes a point of intrigue — both complementing and contrasting each other to create a distinctive visual experience.

“The artist uses slogans of [cola] as titles for some of his works in this series, thereby putting up a smokescreen to mimic the obscurity of a darker narrative.

“The conversation unfolds through metaphor; the overbearing glut of needs and wants is reflected in the printed pattern as ominous dark clouds bring warnings of impending dystopia. The barren tree not only points to ecological consequences but [also] becomes an allegory for our own spiritual malnourishment.

“We give a bit of ourselves to what we consume — our time, our focus, our physical energy, [our] mental capacity, our emotional well-being — until we become the product, until we are the ones really being consumed.”

For over three decades the Chawkandi Art gallery has curated and nurtured the most compelling artists. Its groundbreaking exhibitions and gatherings have created new forms of expression, even heralding the contemporary miniature art movement with its first group show and being the sole gallery in Pakistan for the late, iconic Zarina Hashmi.

Founder Zohra Husain, a doyenne of the Karachi art scene, brought a cultural sophistication to Chawkandi Art, creating a hub that ignited and inspired, a space where stalwarts like artist Zahoorul Akhlaq and architect Habib Fida Ali could assemble.

Since 1985 Chawkandi Art has been instrumental in facilitating and supporting collectors and buyers, steering them and artists in interesting linkages. The gallery exclusively represented the works of Akhlaq and Shahid Sajjad.

Chawkandi Art continues to be a reliable dealer of authentic works of masters such as Abdur Rahman Chughtai, Sadequain, Ahmed Parvez, Bashir Mirza, Colin David and Ismail Gulgee among others.