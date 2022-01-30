Four perish in road accidents

Four people, including an elderly woman, lost their lives in road traffic accidents in the city on Saturday.

A motorcyclist died and another was wounded when a speedy trailer hit their two-wheeler in the Keamari area within the Jackson police limits.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hosptial Karachi (CHK), where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Faizan, son of Maqsood, and the injured person as Zohaib, 25.

The trailer driver managed to escape following the horror smash. Polic have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Separately, a 30-year-old Nadeem Gul was killed and another, Jan, 30, wounded in a road accident within the Malir Cantonment police station’s precincts. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Similarly, an elderly woman, who could not yet to be identified as no identity paper was found hon her, was killed in Bhens Colony within the limits of the Sukkan police station. Her body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.

Police said the woman was crossing the road when a vehicle hit and killed her. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, a young man died after a vehicle hit his motorcycle in the Korangi area. His body was conveyed to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said the victim aged about 22 years had not identity paper on him.

Trailer-van collision

One dozen people, including women and children, were wounded during a collision between a trailer and a Hiace van at the New Chali traffic signal on Saturday.

Mithadar police said rescuers from welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the casualties to the CHK for medical treatment.

The injured persons include five-year-old Hafza, Huzaifa, 9, Abdullah, 11, Sara, 35, wife Qasim, Uzma, 30, wife of Zubair, Ilma, 35, wife of Yaqoob, Hafsha, 35, wife of Shafi, Anisa, 35, wife of Akbar, Bilquis, 45, wife of Hameed, and Hina, 25, wife of Abdullah.

Police said the collision accident took place on the night between Friday and Saturday apparently due to negligence on the part of the Hiace van driver. Two passengers suffered serious injuries, while the others were released from hospital after medical first aid.

Police said the victims’ families lived in the Ibrahim Hyderi area and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when the horror smash occurred. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

Road traffic accidents are increasing due to reckless driving in Karachi.

Three members of a family were killed while two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car near Kathore Morr on the Super Highway on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Rescuers took the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Ibrahim, his wife as Aliya, 55, and their son as Nasir, 30.

Police said the victims were the residents of Ghotki and the accident took place when they had been coming to Karachi from Gothki.

In a separate incident, nine-year-old Waqas, son of Zahoor, was killed when a speeding car hit him in Sohrab Goth. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.