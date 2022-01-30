CM’s special assistant says govt providing facilities in remote areas

Sadiq Ali Memon, the special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on empowerment of persons with disabilities, has said that the Sindh government is providing better healthcare and education facilities to the people in remote areas of the province and People's Primary Health Initiatives (PPHI) was doing wonderful services in the health sector.

This he said as a chief guest while inaugurating a building in Bhu Jokhio village in Thatta district, said a statement issued on Saturday.

Memon said GIMS and NICVD were exemplary institutions, which were not only catering to the healthcare needs of the province, but also helping patients from other provinces. He remarked that besides providing better healthcare and education facilities to the healthy people, the Sindh government had also taken many initiatives to provide better healthcare, educational, vocational and rehabilitation facilities to the persons with disabilities.

He hoped that the PPHI would extend its services and the people would get better healthcare facilities at their doorstep.